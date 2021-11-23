Charmaine Lacercia Eldridge passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Born on July 19, 1993, she was such a beautiful happy baby.
Charmaine is predeceased by her aunt Debbie and her own infant daughter Darcey Meredith-Rose Drew.
She was survived by her parents, Philip Eldridge and fiancee, Laura Chandler, and her mother, Sonya Eldredge and her partner, Jason Wallace. Charmaine is also survived by her children, Ariel Isabelle and Calob Drew, along with a long list of family members; her grandparents, Philip and Diane Eldridge and Edward and Cheryl Eldredge.
Charmaine leaves behind her siblings, Sasha, Philip and Cheryl; her cousin who was more like a brother, Anthony, along with soon to be step-siblings, Paul, Ryan, and Chelsea. Charmaine and her sister Sasha always shared a special bond as they referred to each other as Sista-Sista, and her little sister Cheryl will always remember her as Mumma-Maine.
Charmaine will forever be missed by her aunts and uncles, James, Edward, Tina, Kimberly, and Justin, and her nieces and nephews Ailana,Sebastian, Jahmiah, Julia, William and Marcus.
Charmaine’s family asks that if there is anyone struggling with addiction, that you please seek help, because there are people who love you and care for you.
There will be a memorial service on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at Lord’s Funeral Home in Center Ossipee, N.H., with a celebration of life to follow.
At this time, there is a GoFundMe account setup to assist the family with expenses (gofund.me/e7cf267f).
