Charles L. “Charlie” Pugh of Tamworth, N.H., born Sept. 25, 1947, died April 30, 2022, at home after a struggle with cancer.
Predeceased by his stillborn daughter Maggie. Charlie leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Rebekah (Staples) Pugh; and daughter, Alison Pugh; as well as siblings, David Mansfield and wife, Ramona Mansfield; Regina Levine and husband, David Levine; Christopher Pugh and wife, Debra Donald; Alice Pugh and husband, Kenneth Vierczhalek; and Thomas Mauhs-Pugh and wife, Carrie Mauhs-Pugh; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws and many friends.
Charlie was an extraordinary person who touched the lives of many through his years as an educator, athlete, farmer, entrepreneur, and public official. Throughout his life, he read history and literature voraciously and wrote non-fiction stories he shared with family and friends.
His 30 years experience as a K-12 teacher and administrator began as an English teacher in Alton, N.H. However, he spent most of his career in Moultonborough, N.H., first as a Title I reading and math teacher, then as a grade 4-6 classroom teacher, and then as assistant principal.
In addition, he spent 14 years as assessment coordinator for the district and 10 years as a member of the New Hampshire Technical Advisory Committee. He also worked as a consultant for K-12 schools throughout the State. Patient, thoughtful and wise, he delighted in learning and sought to pass both the passion and the skill onto others.
Charlie was a lifelong athlete. Before being paralyzed in a bicycle accident in 1977, he was an avid runner, backpacker, canoeist and downhill skier. He was a founding member of the Mount Washington Valley Cycling Club and a licensed bicycle racer and USCF bicycling race official. Most people probably knew him, however, as a hand cyclist.
For 43 years, Charlie pedaled extensively throughout the Mount Washington Valley and beyond. He owned and rode one of the first hand cycles produced in the United States. Riding was one of his great passions.
Others knew Charlie as a farmer. For almost 40 years, he and his wife, Rebekah, owned and operated Hillside Farm in Tamworth, where they raised turkeys, chickens, ducks, and pigs.
Producing approximately 700 turkeys annually, Thanksgiving was a busy and festive time at Hillside Farm. Always willing to give back, Charlie served as an advisory team member for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.
Charlie also co-founded Jogalite Corporation. Since 1977, Jogalite has been an industry leader in high visibility products for sport, industry and the military.
His service as a public official included 10 years on the Tamworth School Board, three years on the town finance committee, and four years as the school district moderator.
Charlie’s collective achievements point to a busy life, certainly and a life any one of us might look back on with pride and a sense of accomplishment. What makes it extraordinary is that almost all of the above accomplishments came after he was paralyzed from the mid-chest down in the 1977 cycling accident. Our family and community are deeply diminished by his death. Charlie lived his life guided and nourished by the love that he grew up with. Although greatly missed, his continuing presence in our hearts guides and nourishes us.
Join us as we gather to remember Charlie. Sunday, May 15, at 11:30 a.m. at the Pizza Barn in Center Ossipee, N.H. With respect to the rise in COVID infections we ask you to bring masks and wear when appropriate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice (VNHCH) P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH 03860.
