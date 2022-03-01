Carleton “Carl” “Penny” “Pen” G. Pendexter Jr., 79, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022, at his home in Fryeburg, Maine, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Sanford, Maine, on Oct. 18, 1942, to Carleton G. Pendexter Sr. and Ruth E. Pendexter.
He graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1961 and later proudly served with the Army during the Vietnam War.
Upon returning home, Carl attended and graduated from The Franklin Institute in Boston with a degree in Engineering, and met and later married his love, Carolyn W. Pendexter. They set roots in the Boston area where he began a long career as a construction manager.
Carl was an avid deer hunter who also enjoyed fishing, driving the back roads of New England (and anywhere), and appreciating nature. While he valued quiet time to himself and his thoughts, he loved spending time with family and friends, whether hosting or attending a gathering, lending a helping hand, or sitting on the porch or back deck sharing stories and laughter.
Since the birth of his grandchildren, Brady and Catelyn, they have been his pride and joy. He spent as much time with them as possible and was always eager to tell others about their latest news.
Carl is predeceased by his parents, Carleton and Ruth Pendexter; his brother Edward Pendexter; his daughter Valerie (Pendexter) Loveys; his wife of almost 46 years Carolyn W. Pendexter; and his brother John H. Pendexter.
He is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Pendexter) Jones and her husband, Christopher, of Valencia, Calif.; his grandchildren, Brady and Catelyn of Valencia, Calif.; his son-in-law, Sean Loveys of Seattle, Wash.; his nephew Kevin Pendexter of Lewiston, Maine; his nieces, Laurie McCauley of Providence, R.I.; Susan Brett of Sabattus, Maine; and Bonnie Mifflin of Ringgold, Ga.; his good friend Margaret Eastman of Fryeburg; and countless other family and friends.
A service will be held later in the spring at a date to be determined.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website (mainefuneral.com).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
