Bruce Drouin, 78, passed away at home in Albany, N.H., on Nov. 17, 2021, from natural causes.
A lifelong resident of Albany, Bruce held many jobs over the years, working at the White Mountain Laundry and Dry Cleaners, JC Penney, the Laconia State School, and The Kearsage Group Home and Northern Human Services, where he received an award for 28 years of service, helping many people through tough times. He also moderated the Mary Ellen Copeland depression group for several years.
After his retirement from the mental health profession, at which he excelled, Bruce enjoyed going to Oxford Casino for a few pulls of the slots, playing some games on his computer, and dining out, especially at Bay Haven and Bea’s Café. He also enjoyed a good roast beef sandwich from Arby’s.
Bruce is predeceased by his parents, Albert Drouin and Christine (Lyman) Drouin; his brothers, Arthur and Richard Drouin; and a sister Mary (Drouin) Gerrish.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 58 years Marie (Nelson) Drouin; his sister Jeannett (Drouin) Wiggin; his two children, Valerie Ferreira and her husband, Thomas, of North Conway, N.H.; and his son Charles “Chuck” Drouin of Conway, N.H.; also his grandchildren, Kimball Rowell of Conway; Kristina Rowell (husband Ryan Haywood) of Burlington, Vt.; Crystal Rowell (husband Chris Bovio) of Pasadena, Calif.; and Rachael Soucy of Conway; and step-grandchildren Derek Ferreira (wife Tiera Ferreira) of Albany; and Bob Ferreira (wife Felicia Ferreira) of Augusta, Maine; and four great-grandchildren, Autumn, Annabelle, Gabe and Violet. He will also be missed by his beloved cat Georgie.
Per Bruce’s wishes, there will be no services. Our family would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time.
