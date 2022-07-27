Brian Lee Hampton, 70, of Freedom, N.H., died on July 22, 2022.
Brian was born on May 5, 1952, in Athens, Tenn. He was raised in Hamilton, Mass., and enjoyed spending summers at the family home, Roof Tree Farm, in Freedom.
Brian graduated from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School in 1970. He went on to study forestry at Paul Smith’s College in upstate New York and continued his studies at UMass Amherst, where he received his bachelor’s degree in forestry.
Brian used his entrepreneurial talents to start his own forestry business, Sunburst Onions, ice business, and also served as camp ranger for the Boston Minuteman Boy Scout Council. When Brian and his wife, Daiva, moved full-time to northern New Hampshire, they found a community within the valley that would shape the rest of their lives.
During Brian’s 35-year career at Purity Spring Resort and King Pine Ski Area, Brian was the Head of Lift Maintenance, Chef, Deer Clan Director at Tohko, Rental Shop Director, and gardening expert at Sweet Woodruffs.
Through these official and unofficial titles, Brian was quickly known as someone who knew a little bit about everything and had an endless amount of life experience to share. He was a respected peer, trusted mentor, and creative soul. Brian lived a truly full and interesting life.
Later in life, Brian discovered his own joy of painting, and he took great pride in gifting artwork to friends and family. He was an impressive gardener, talented cook, and loved spending time with his pets — small and large. He would revel in curiosity when learning something new, and he held onto that excited sense of discovery throughout his entire life.
Brian loved using nicknames for people in his life. Whether he called you Chief, My Dear, or Champ, you could easily hear and feel how much he genuinely cared about you. Brian was deeply loved by his family and cherished by everyone who knew him.
It was his genuine compassion for others, mixed with an incredible sense of humor, and an unmeasurable joy for life that made him so special to so many. He was a loyal son, a dutiful brother, a devoted husband and a father of incredible character.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 45 years, Daiva Hampton; his daughter, Kristina Martinez, and her husband, Efrain; his son, Jason Hampton; his sister, Yvonne Hampton Hoyt; his mother, Marie-Antoinette Lee Hampton; his sister-in-law, Laima Karosas; his brother-in-law, Ray Simanskis; as well as his nieces, nephew and cousins; and an entire community that considered him a part of their own family.
He is predeceased by his father, Levis Hampton.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. at Purity Spring Resort in Madison, N.H. Please join Brian’s family and friends at Rocky Point (rain location at the Tohko Dome) to share stories and celebrate the impact Brian had throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, his family has created a GoFundMe page for donations to help pay for services and medical bills (gofund.me/c4198c39).
