Brian L. Carpenter was a hardworking, caring man who passed away on Nov. 5, 2021. He was born Sept. 18, 1956.
He was small in stature but a mighty hard worker.
Brian was highly regarded as a talented auto body repairman, particularly at Eckhoff Auto Body in Ossipee, N.H.
He always considered himself to be so blessed by his family.
Much like his own father, he was truly a family man.
He is remembered with love by Pamela Carpenter and their daughter, Heather Noyes, and her husband, Kevin, and their precious daughter; his granddaughter Sierra.
Brian is also remembered by his brother Barry Carpenter and his wife, Debra, and their son Brandon; his sister Judy Rappe and her husband, Gene, and their daughter, Rhiannon, and Rhiannon's daughter, Alexis; his sister Carol Hounsell and her husband, Mark, and their children, Moriah, Morisah, Jedidiah and James; as well as many extended family and dear friends.
As a friend, family member or just an acquaintance, he was a caring man.
Everything will be a bit less sunny without his warmth and compassion. He was the first to lend a helping hand and the friendliest person to share a conversation and a laugh.
Though the loss of dear Brian is significant, his family finds peace knowing that he is smiling down at us from Heaven above. He had a strong faith in Jesus, and he walked and talked that faith on this earth. The world has lost a wonderful man, but Heaven has gained a strong individual.
A graveside service for Brian will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Conway Village Cemetery.
