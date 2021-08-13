Brad A. Merrithew died suddenly of a heart attack on Nov. 17, 2020, at the height of the pandemic when it was impossible for groups to gather. His family invites his many friends to join in a celebration of his life at a memorial service to be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Center Ossipee, N.H.
Brad grew up in North Sandwich, N.H., and attended school in Sandwich, N.H., and Meredith, N.H., graduated from Interlakes High School and went on to study auto mechanics at Laconia Technical College. After working for several dealerships, he and a friend opened their own repair shop in Ossipee where he became known as the "go to guy" at Consolidated Auto & Marine.
Brad is survived and greatly missed by his mother Lois of Tamworth, N.H.; sister Susan of Tamworth, N.H.; sister Judy (Michael) of North Hampton, N.H.; brother Dana (Jane) of Rumney, N.H.; brother Scott of Tamworth; and many nieces and nephews.
We look forward to sharing our memories with his friends and relatives at the service on the 21st followed by a light lunch where more memories can be shared.
