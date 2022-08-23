Beth Ellen Brown was born on Nov. 18, 1961, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., and unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 18, 2022, at her home in Rutland, Vt., at the age of 60.
She worked at The State Line Store in Conway for many years. Visiting Nurse Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine and the 5 & 10 Store in North Conway. Jobs in which she loved.
Beth loved her Boston Sports Team, volunteering in her community and Crocs (as long as they matched your outfit).
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Earl and Eleanor Chase, Roy and Phyllis Larson and her mother Beverly (Chase) Larson.
She leaves behind her beloved son Christopher Chase (Jenny); and granddaughter Paisley of Rutland; father Roy H. Larson Jr. of Conway; brothers, Curtis Brown (Diana) and Steven Larson of Conway; niece Taylor Larson (Kevin) of Norway, Maine, who she thought of as a daughter; sister Cindy Thomas (James) of Meredith, N.H.; nephew Wesley Thomas (Brandy), children Emmett and Everly; uncle's David (Elaine) Chase of Madison, N.H.; Martin Larson of Ohio; aunt Mary (Gordon) Burke of Virginia; cousins, David (Tiffany) Chase and children Brooke and Kansas of Maine; and Rachel (Brenden) Horner and daughter Aurora of Virginia.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and a notice will be published in the paper as far as place, date and time for graveside service.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made in her name to Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice (P.O. Box 432, 1529 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860) and Stateline Youth Football League. (C/O Andy Pepin, 71 Carol Ann Way, North Conway, NH 03860).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.