Beth Ellen Brown was born on Nov. 18, 1961, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., and unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 18, 2022, at her home in Rutland, Vt., at the age of 60.

Beth Ellen Brown

She worked at The State Line Store in Conway for many years. Visiting Nurse Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine and the 5 & 10 Store in North Conway. Jobs in which she loved.

