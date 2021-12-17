The extraordinary Barbara Rockwell — “Barbara” to most, but “Dolly” within the extended family whose (generally!) gentle matriarch she was for many years — passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2021.
The end of her life was not without its challenges, but she went when she was ready to go, surrounded by her three children. An inveterate believer in the importance of gratitude, she would have found much to celebrate in these small blessings.
Born on March 23, 1929, in Buffalo, N.Y., Barbara Anne Male spent most of her youth in Schenectady, N.Y., raised by parents Arthur and Tess alongside a firecracker pair of younger sisters, Lisbeth Marie and Patricia Ellen.
A graduate of Russell Sage College, Barbara made a substantial career in early childhood education. She earned her M.S. from the State University Teachers College in Oneonta, N.Y., and taught in Scarsdale, N.Y., Wellesley, Mass., and Concord, Mass., before finding her fit in a first-grade classroom in Sudbury, Mass., where she taught for 30 years.
Barbara’s teaching was lit with the conviction that all human beings have inherent worth, dignity and unique potential. She was on the forefront of early efforts to include children with special needs in mainstream classrooms and she was an advocate and organizer for the METCO program, an initiative begun during the Civil Rights movement to offer Boston-area students of color places in predominantly white school districts.
She treated children as valuable and original thinkers, sharing with them her loves of music, books and the natural world. An engaged member of her community at every level, Barbara followed politics actively and traveled eagerly. Her longtime home in Wayland, Mass., was a wellspring of baked goods, loaned novels and bouquets cut from her beloved garden.
Following a pair of divorces relatively early in life, she stretched her salary to provide a rich existence for her children, including visits to the symphony and the theater as well as local libraries, beaches and museums.
Barbara wrote poetry, bred and raised poodles, and swam just about every chance she got. She breathed deeply of all the experiences life has to offer. Also, she was funny! Barbara’s humor was dry and quick and inclusive, a way to connect with others and a strategy for coping with life’s pains. Rarer still is that her ability to laugh with people was matched by her ability to sit beside them in their suffering.
In retirement, in particular, she was able to dedicate herself to mentoring community members in need — as well as to the joyful pursuit of being in approximately nine book clubs in the treasured community she found in Silver Lake, N.H.
Barbara is survived by children John Rockwell and his partner, Barbara Corniello, of Madison, Conn.; Barbara Rockwell Jr. of Madison, N.H.; Walter Rockwell III and his wife, Jennifer of Stow, Mass. (where Barbara spent the final years of her life); and a far-flung and overwhelmingly fond brigade of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All these fine folks and many others now share in a collective blaze of warm memories: of Barbara’s tight-lipped “thinking face” and open-mouthed smile; her coffee cup in the microwave; her pink lipstick and purple cotton shoes; her ordering the salmon and declaring it elegant.
A memorial service for Barbara was held at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Conway, N.H., on Saturday, Nov. 13.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilson House, P.O. Box 46, 378 Village Street, East Dorset, VT, 05253.
