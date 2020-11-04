Arthur H. Mason III passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2020.
Born on March 20, 1947, in Laconia, N.H., to Arthur and Ruth Mason, he is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Wendy. Artie is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 47 years; daughters Shanon and Nicole, son-in-law Joel, grandchildren Mason, Jamison, Chloe, and her fiancé Leonard.
After graduating from Kennett High School in 1966, Artie traveled to Colorado and shared many adventures with friends there before returning to New Hampshire, where he began working construction for RJ Watkins. He was working in Lincoln, N.H., when he met Bonnie.
They quickly fell in love and married soon after. The new family decided to settle in Conway, N.H., where Arthur began working for Public Service Company of New Hampshire. He found a home at PSNH as he would work there from 1973 until his retirement in 2009. Never one to slow down, Arthur continued to work after retirement at part-time jobs, making many new friends, until his passing.
Arthur was an extremely hardworker and took pride in providing for his family, which he always did. His hard work allowed them to take many family vacations, enjoy hobbies such as RV camping,enjoying , snowmobiling and motorcycling.
Artie was a very involved and proud community member in both Conway and Tamworth, N.H. He sat on many local boards and committees, as well as the Conway Fire Department. One committee very close to his heart was the Tamworth Schloarship Committee, whose vision is to encourage and assist local students to further their education. He believed strongly in this cause and could often be heard saying that we need to educate our youth and protect the future of our little towns.
Arthur’s family wants you to know that he loved life and he loved people. He was a local history buff and was happiest taking long rides driving their VW Beetle, affectionately called “Cutie.” He leaves a legacy of love, commitment, hard work and adventure. His family will always fondly think of him doing what he loved — sitting in the sun and soaking up its warmth, watching his children and grandchildren grow, and cherishing the little things in life with a big grin on his face.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at Chocorua Cemetery in Chocorua, N.H.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
