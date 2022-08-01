Anna Louise (Kaiser) Swan, 91, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away June 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
Anna was born in Fort Humphreys, Va., Oct. 16, 1930, daughter of the late Edward and Mae (Sassie) Kaiser. She grew up in Virginia, moved to Marshfield, Mass., and moved to Tamworth in 1985.
Anna loved caring for her family, raising six children and was affectionately called Mom by so many more. She took great pride in caring for her home, loved caring for her dogs as well as feeding and watching the birds and wildlife that often came to visit.
When it came time to relax, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and wildlife documentaries. She was very much a people person and relished the times when she could just visit with family and friends whether it was over a cup of coffee, a meal or getting out to shop and chat with the many friends she seemed to find wherever she went. Anna was well loved.
Anna was preceded in her passing by her husband Richard in 2020, daughter Marilyn and sons, Jeffery and Christopher.
She is survived by a daughter Katheryn Catalano of Center Sandwich, N.H.; two sons, Ronald Swan of Zionsville, Ind.; and Timothy Swan of Tamworth; a sister Evie Owens of Maryland; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be scheduled.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
