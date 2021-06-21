Allen True Ela, 74, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home with family by his side.
He was born in Montgomery, Ala., on April 13, 1947, the son of Fred Phillip and Mazie Parker Ela.
He lived in Fryeburg, Maine, his entire life. He graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1966 where he played baseball, soccer and ski jumping. After graduation he briefly worked in Connecticut before returning home.
In 1968, he joined the Army after a friend showed him how to pass the hearing test as he was partially deaf. Several months later, they discovered he couldn’t hear on the shooting range and he was honorably discharged. In September of that same year, he met Cyndi on a blind date with friends. They were married in February of 1969 in North Conway, N.H. They lived in Fryeburg and raised three sons, Rich, Craig and Kurt.
Allen worked for Young’s metal shop as a tin smith, then decided to try the plumbing trade before becoming a machinist at Teel Machine. After Teel Machine closed, he went on to Howard Dearborn’s as a tool maker. He retired in 2010 after 31 years.
He enjoyed camping at the ocean with family and friends, fishing at Wild River in Evans Notch and at the ocean, hunting with Rich, especially his first moose hunt with Rich and Dale which was an adventure. He enjoyed watching his boys play many sports, music and acting and was always very proud of them. Later watching his grandson Ethan play baseball. He was always a Red Sox and Patriots fan.
In his earlier years he participated in bowling, softball and golf leagues and ski team. One of his greatest thrills was skydiving with his youngest son, Kurt. He looked forward each year to planting his garden and keeping the weeds out. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends but always liked to come home. One of his greatest joys besides his three sons were his grandchildren: Courtney, Ethan and Kolten.
Allen is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cyndi, of Fryeburg; three sons, Rich and wife, Robyn; Craig and wife, Karen; and Kurt and wife, Gwen; three grandchildren, Courtney, Ethan and Kolten; siblings, Fred and wife, Katherine; Dennis and wife, Eileen; Ken and wife, Wendy; and Janette and husband, Dean. As well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and nephew Geoff Ela.
Anyone wishing to remember him can make a donation to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation at P.O. Box 1842 North Conway, N.H. 03860
A celebration of life will be held at the Fryeburg Fair Fiber Building on July 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. Friends and family are welcome.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St. Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at woodfuneralhome.org.
