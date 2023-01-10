Albert E. Nelson Jr., 68, a lifelong resident of Stoneham, Maine, died during the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Stoneham.
“Genie” as he was called by his close family and friends was born on Apr. 28, 1954, in Bridgton, Maine, and was the third child of four to Albert E. and Eleanor E. (Files) Nelson, Sr.
He attended the Stoneham school and Fryeburg Academy, graduating in 1972. After high school, he went to SMVTI and studied small engine repair.
He settled into work as a young man at “the tannery” (AC Lawrence Leather Co.) in South Paris, Maine, in the early 1970s and worked alongside his father and many others that came to be lifelong friends.
Regardless of his “regular job,” Genie always worked in cemeteries, digging graves, mowing and trimming with his family after hours and on the weekend. He turned that work into his “life’s work” formally with the inception of A.E. Nelson, Jr. & Sons in the mid to late 1980s.
Genie has served thousands of families over the years through countless funeral homes and individuals and was always very proud of it. He would often say that it didn’t matter if it was a prince or a pauper that he treated everyone the same.
There were over 100 cemeteries that trusted he and his boys with grave openings and closings, and he had the good fortune of the full-time care of the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg for 30 years as well as the Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls and Riverside Cemetery in Lewiston, Maine, for several years.
When he wasn’t working and wasn’t at home, you knew where to find him…. CAMP. He took over the care and responsibility of Nelson’s Big Brook Camp on the west side of Aziscohos Lake off the Parmachene Road from Albert and Eleanor and made countless “upgrades” (some may disagree) over the years.
All those changes, however, were all to lengthen his stays. Hundreds of people have enjoyed camp over the years, and he was happy to share it. If he couldn’t be there enjoying it, somebody should be.
He loved the smelt run in the spring, summer nights in the “hut” at his house, bird hunting in the fall, snowmobiling in the winter and the company of his dog. Regular family visits/events were always something to look forward to and recently enjoyed grandchildren’s’ activities. He loved a cigarette with his cup of coffee in the morning and a cigarette with his drink at 5 p.m. He was trustworthy, honest, hardworking and we’ll certainly miss him.
Genie is loved by his sons, Eric Nelson and his wife, Erin, and their children, Sawyer and Cooper; and Troy Nelson and his wife, Megan, and their children, Ben and Annabelle; a sister Sharon Berman and her husband, Howard, of Belmont, Mass.; a sister Cheryl Barnard and her husband, Paul, of Seaford, Va.; and a brother Dale Nelson and his wife, Kitty, of North Lovell, Maine; eight nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents in 2006.
A time to visit and reminisce will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Bear Mountain Inn + Barn at 364 Waterford Road in Waterford, Maine. His cremated remains will be buried in the family plot at the Hillside Cemetery in his beloved Stoneham as well as some of his other favorite spots where we’ll always think of him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stoneham Fire Department, 47 Butters Hill Road, Stoneham, ME 04231 or just take a ride into camp sometime.
