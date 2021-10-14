There will be a celebration of life for Roger Clemons on Saturday, Oct. 23, at noon outdoors in the garden area at M&D at Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H. Bring chairs as seating will be limited. Light lunch will be served. Bring pictures and memories to share if you’d like. To keep everyone safe, if you are not vaccinated please wear a mask. For more information, contact Amanda at (603) 730-7128

