A celebration of life for Ian William Clapp, who passed away on Feb. 7, 2022, will take place on Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison, N.H. All are welcome to bring stories/memories to share and guitars to share a tune or two to honor Ian’s love of guitars and music.

