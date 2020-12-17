One of the Indian trails that served Conway settlers as an early roadway ran from Fryeburg, Maine, through Conway Center. Half a mile past that village, the trail veered across a ford in the Saco River near a cabin inhabited by John Dolloff, then climbed the hill past Conway’s first meetinghouse and cemetery. Early in the 19th century, Richard Odell owned the sprawling intervale farm where Dolloff’s cabin had sat, and Joel Eastman acquired it when he married Odell’s daughter.
When the town built a new meetinghouse in Conway Center, travel across the Saco became more important, but the selectmen equivocated over where to build a public bridge over the river.
Johnny Smith owned the land on the river opposite Joel Eastman and operated a stage line to Portland, so in 1845, he and Eastman decided to build a bridge at their own expense, connecting their land and charging a toll to others. Peter Paddleford reportedly built it, using one central pier to support the longest bridge in town, and after townspeople complained about the tolls, the town bought the bridge and laid out a road from either end of it.
That bridge carried all vehicular traffic between Conway Center and North Conway for 128 years, and a lot of pedestrian traffic as well.
For local kids on foot or riding a bicycle, the Smith-Eastman Bridge posed a grave hazard even in the daytime, because the tiny windows left it too dark inside for motorists to see them before their eyes adjusted to the dark. The trusses left no room to squeeze against the wall, and if two cars were passing, it could be a close call for a kid caught in the middle. The smart thing to do was wait at one end until no cars were in sight before making a mad dash for the other end.
The rustic bridge gave pause to strangers who assumed they were traveling a major highway.
One day in the early ’60s, as I exited the bridge on my bicycle, I found a Canadian couple parked on the Center Conway side, scanning a map to see where they had gone wrong.
The man looked at me and asked, quizzically, “Ol Dorchar’ Beash?” Having noticed his Quebec plates, I already knew where he was going.
We locals did not appreciate the Canadian tourists. They always drove way too fast, even over that old bridge. On the Saturday after my 18th birthday, a Montreal man racing to Old Orchard with his wife and three children crashed his Pontiac through the side of the bridge and landed it upside-down in the river, where all five of them drowned.
The Smith-Eastman Bridge lasted only a couple of years after it was bypassed by the redirection of Route 302 upstream.
It might have survived indefinitely as a roadside relic, like the old Swift River covered bridge in Conway but for some local ne’er-do-wells who thought it would be fun to set it afire for the Fourth of July in 1975.
