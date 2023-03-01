In 1775, the Congregational Church was the only religious game in most towns along the Saco River — so much so that most official references to churches were made without distinguishing adjectives. Land grants merely specified that “protestant” ministers had to be settled in the various communities, lest anyone get the idea that Catholics were welcome.

In the summer of that year, while George Washington was taking command of the rudimentary Continental Army three days’ ride to the south, the Rev. William Fessenden arrived to take charge of a congregation that worshipped way up in at Center Fryeburg.

