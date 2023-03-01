In 1775, the Congregational Church was the only religious game in most towns along the Saco River — so much so that most official references to churches were made without distinguishing adjectives. Land grants merely specified that “protestant” ministers had to be settled in the various communities, lest anyone get the idea that Catholics were welcome.
In the summer of that year, while George Washington was taking command of the rudimentary Continental Army three days’ ride to the south, the Rev. William Fessenden arrived to take charge of a congregation that worshipped way up in at Center Fryeburg.
Twenty years later, Fryeburg Village got its own meetinghouse near the north end of town. A winter chapel just south of there, erected in 1837, accommodated smaller winter gatherings, providing better heat with less fuel. At midcentury, during the long pastorship of the Rev. Carlton Hurd, work began on a commodious new Greek Revival church closer to the center of the village.
It opened for services in 1850, whereupon the 1796 meetinghouse was transformed into Fryeburg Academy classrooms and the 1837 chapel became the vestry house — today’s thrift shop.
The Rev. Hurd, who lived in what is now Fryeburg Academy’s Alumni House, led the congregation for more than 32 years, until his death late in 1855. John Peabody replaced him until 1859, when David B. Sewall came to town.
Sewall moved on to York in 1873, whereupon the members installed the Rev. Baman Stone, but in 1877 they summarily uninstalled him. Stone then organized the New Church, and his congregants built their own church on Oxford Street. A rolling stone may gather no moss, but that rolling Stone collected quite a lot of adherents, and his church survives today, 350 yards from his original pastorate.
The Rev. Stone spent the rest of his career as at the Fryeburg church, and when he died, in 1918, he was its “pastor emeritus.” He was evidently one of the earliest victims of the Spanish flu. He spent March 31 in Portland to preach the Easter sermon at the Church of the New Jerusalem there. A few days later, he fell ill at home with a respiratory ailment that quickly progressed to pneumonia, and he died on April 7 at the age of 76. Newspapers were already noticing that large numbers of U.S. soldiers were dying with the same symptoms at training camps, and those highly infectious troops were scattering all over the country — including to Forts Williams and Preble in Portland.
Today, the once-rival churches are much friendlier. The Congregational Church on Main Street sometimes still echoes with the tones of an antebellum tracker organ, the original pump bellows for which were replaced nearly a century ago with a motorized device. The woman who played it for last year’s Christmas Eve service (who attends the Oxford Street church) confided that it still holds a tune pretty well, some 165 years after it was first played.
