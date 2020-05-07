uch during the first two decades of the 20th century. Most homes were passed down through the family, instead of sold to strangers, and commercial enterprises served the community that already existed, rather than depending on unsustainable growth. Home occupations were almost the rule.
At the turn of the century, the village had three stores, all of which dabbled in general merchandise. The first one is partially visible at left in both photos here, where Ira Garland carried footwear, clothing and farm goods, as well as concentrating heavily on groceries. The next house was the home and tailoring shop of Lewis Bedard in 1900, and the white house on the far side of Bedard’s belonged to George Calhoun, who also ran a general store. Just beyond Calhoun’s place, hidden by the tree in the older image except for the tip of its steeple, is the United Methodist Church. A sliver of the town hall appears beyond the tree, and then a portion of Ira Garland’s residence. Henry Snow, who ran a mill at the foot of Walker’s Pond, lived in the white cape at the center of the old postcard image.
In the 1900s photo, a narrow lane departs perpendicularly from the right side of the dirt road, headed for the village school; now it leads to the town garage. Curtis Sinclair’s house sits on the other side of that lane. Hugh McNorton’s white farmhouse stands beyond it, more obvious in the earlier photo and directly opposite the town hall. The older picture was probably taken soon after Sinclair died, and his son had inherited the house. McNorton lasted barely a year longer, leaving his place to a daughter whose family lived with him.
The blotchy postmark on the reverse of the postcard could be either 1906 or 1916. The inscription on the back suggests the latter year, but the photograph itself was years older than that. The image is clear enough to discern the ruts in the road, and none of those tracks is wider than would have been made by a buggy wheel. There is not even the trace of a steel-rimmed wagon wheel, let alone evidence of the treaded automobile tires that should have been passing through even so tranquil a village as Center Conway by the end of that century’s first decade.
The postcard was published by Ira Garland’s nephew, who went into competition with his uncle as a Center Conway storekeeper by at least 1898, setting up shop in a big building opposite the end of Mill Street. W.E. Garland & Co. put Ira out of business by 1901, dominating village trade until the building burned down in 1939. Frye’s Store took over thereafter, in a storefront added to what had been Ira Garland’s home. That storefront extends farther into the right-of-way than would be allowed today, hiding Henry Snow’s house, but every building that presented itself to the photographer more than 110 years ago is still standing today. That’s doesn’t happen often in Conway.
