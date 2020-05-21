Around 1822, Eaton pioneer Joseph Snow brought his family down from his first mountain homestead to live on the main road from Brownfield to Eaton Center.
He moved into a house near the stream that would eventually be called Snow Brook, the current of which provided enough power for a sawmill. He survived on farming, but the sawmill made him prosper.
He already had three children by then, and his wife produced eight more over the next couple of decades.
Of those who survived childhood, at least five spent their adult lives within shouting distance of their father’s home. In the 1840s, Joseph’s oldest son Silas built his own house across the road, down in a steep gulley. Silas’ brother Alvan, who was also a carpenter, built one just up the hill from him. Their sister Apphia married a much older farmer, Henry Mason, and they built a cape across from her father’s place. In the vintage view here, the Mason house sits at left.
Next came John, who raised his family in a house east of the family home, just up Snow Brook. Edwin Snow, the youngest boy, became the real businessman of the family. He and some of his brothers built a general store downhill from their father’s house, but Edwin was the driving spirit behind it, and he soon bought the others out. In 1876, his parents died within three weeks of each other in a local epidemic, after which he moved the family home down the slope of the gulley, below his store, and built a big new home on the site.
That new house sits at right in the vintage image, taken around 1903. Beside it stands the home of Everitt Stanley, who ran the Snow mills, and beyond that is Edwin’s store. Joseph’s relocated house is the last building on the right side of the road.
In 1883, Edwin succeeded in lobbying for a post office in his store, which assured him at least the patronage of those who used to travel to Eaton Center for their mail. That post office needed a name, and the village of Snowville was officially born.
When the older photo was taken, Apphia had recently died. Edwin had painted her old house and prepared it for the next owner. Soon thereafter, Eaton built a new town hall in Snowville, on land that would have been over the left shoulder of the photographer. In a legendary thunderstorm on the night of Aug. 20, 1917, lightning struck the old Mason barn and ignited a fire that spread to the rest of the house — burning down the new town hall and leaving only the brick vault standing.
Edwin Snow died in 1907 and John in 1911. Just before Christmas of 1940, Edwin’s house also burned down, so the first buildings visible in the modern image are Alvan Snow’s, at left, and the erstwhile Stanley house, at right.
All those Snows who lived in the village that carried their name now lie in the cemetery peeking between the trees on the hillside in the distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.