The Then & Now of a fortnight ago depicted the heart of the now-vanished village of Brownfield Center. The old postcard shown here was photographed from about the same spot, by the same photographer, and perhaps on the same day, by simply turning his lens in the opposite direction. The view is to the west on the dirt Main Street of the village.
Standing on the porch of his general store is Frank G. Ham. Beside him is his grizzle-faced old black dog, and behind them are a couple of chairs for those customers who want to stop and chat with each other or Ham himself. Even in the heyday of the village, trade at the stores in downtown Brownfield was not exactly hectic, except perhaps for a few moments on Saturday.
Ham appears to be in his forties, so this picture would have been taken in the first decade of the 20th century. Ham or his wife must have forgotten exactly how old he was, because after the census of 1900 he grew younger by a year, and his gravestone bears a birth year of 1861, yet on the census taken in June of 1860 he was already 5 months old.
He was born to a wheelwright, and as a youth he apprenticed with a carriagemaker in Parsonsfield, but by 1880, he had begun work for Charles Howard in his shop at Brownfield Center. He wasted no time getting married, either, choosing a girl from a farm on the upper reaches of Shepherd’s Brook before he turned 21.
The demand for carriages began to wane toward the end of the 19th century, and Charles Howard closed his shop. Ham decided to go into the merchant trade, transforming Andrew Martin’s home into a store just one house away from Albert Blake’s store. His lucky break came in the summer of 1897, with an appointment as postmaster at the Center, and he held onto the position for over 31 years, until his sudden death late in 1928.
Beyond Ham’s store stands the opulent manse built by wheeler-dealer Asahel L. Barrows, who settled himself in Brownfield as a “country merchant” for a couple of decades. After Barrows moved west to live off the proceeds of his commercial success, in the 1880s, a young doctor named Hubert Fitch bought the house.
Fitch was fresh out of medical school, but he had had the foresight to marry an older woman — the spinster daughter and heir of a prosperous farmer — and his home was one of the finest in the village.
When Ham died, the post office was moved to Hazel Blake’s home, and Ham’s store closed. Dr. Fitch died in 1936, and his wife the next year.
A decade later the great fire swept through, incinerating everything visible in the old postcard and all the buildings across the road. From that October day, Brownfield Center ceased to exist.
