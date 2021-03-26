The first bridge Conway voters authorized over the Swift River was built in 1793. It probably wasn’t in this particular spot, and it was low enough that floods frequently damaged it until voters approved a completely new bridge in 1834. That one washed away altogether. In 1869 Jacob Berry built this one, lifting it high above the reach of floodwaters, and it remained in use for over a century.
The bridge was the scene of at least one fatal accident. Orrin Robertson, a grain merchant with a store on Washington Street, had spent Monday morning, May 23, 1904, working a farm he had bought near the junction of Allen’s Siding and the West Side Road, and was driving a wagon home for lunch. His horses must have been spooked by something, for bystanders heard them pounding through the bridge at high speed. Robertson, a Civil War veteran, had lost the use of his right arm at the battle of Olustee, Fla., in 1864, and he had trouble controlling the horses; it’s a wonder he was able to manage two pairs of reins at all. The team bolted out of the bridge on a collision course with Boardman Fifield’s butcher wagon, and Robertson jerked the reins to the left with his one good arm, causing a lurch that threw him from the wagon. The rear wheel rolled over his neck, killing him instantly.
Frank Broughton, the latest patriarch in a line of bridgebuilders, rehabilitated the old bridge around 1933, replacing some of the arches and the floor. Treffle Bolduc and his brothers, Eddie and Arthur, worked under Broughton. The work was all done with handsaws, and traffic continued to pass on one side of the bridge throughout the project. Carroll Wade replaced some timbers and put a new hemlock plank floor on the bridge in 1963 with a crew of three men, completing it in 18 days of foliage season and barring traffic for only part of one day.
Speed was still occasionally a problem. In April 1971, a young fool three months out of the Army came tearing across the bridge from West Side Road on a new motorcycle, hit sand as he made the turn at the west end, laid the bike down and skidded off into the scrub along Hillside Avenue. He wasn’t badly hurt — that time, at least — and was happy to suppose no one had seen it.
The covered bridge was retired a few years later, after a new steel bridge went in alongside, but it started to sag so badly that people started talking about demolition. Slugger Hill tightened up the suspension and repaired the floor with the help of some volunteers, including that fool who had nearly killed himself (several times) on that motorcycle. Thanks to a little maintenance like that every now and then it still stands after 152 years, making a perfect venue for picnics and socially distanced outdoor concerts.
