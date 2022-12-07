WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. —Throughout the week of Dec. 12, the White River Junction VA Healthcare System will host the Veterans Benefits Administration at their community clinics and vet centers throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. Together they will host PACT Act Week of Action events to inform veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about thePACT Actand encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
These events will include the availability of information on the PACT Act and Local VBA staff will be presentto help veterans apply for benefits.
The PACT Act is the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades. This Week of Action event is part of the VA’s broader efforts to ensure thateveryeligible veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits.
PACT Act Week of Action events, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., include one onFriday, Dec. 16, at theLittletonCBOC, 264 Cottage St. in Littleton as well as others at the following locations:
• Monday, Dec. 12, at theBrattleboroCBOC,71 GSP Drive, Brattleboro, Vt.
• Tuesday, Dec. 13, at theRutlandCBOC at232 West St., Rutland, Vt.
• Wednesday, Dec. 14, at theBenningtonCBOC, 186 North St., Bennington, Vt.
• Thursday, Dec. 15, at theSouth BurlingtonVet Center, 19 Gregory Drive, S. Burlington, Vt.
For more information contactKatherine Tang, WRJ VA public affairs officer atvhawrjpao@va.gov.
