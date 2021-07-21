CONWAY — Brighten your day with a bouquet of flowers that gives back to the community. That's the idea behind Hannaford supermarket's new charitable giving program, Bloomin' 4 Good.
Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County & Western Maine (VNHCH) has been selected by Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the brand-new Hannaford for the month of August.
The Hannaford Bloomin' 4 Good Program offers an easy way for shoppers to give back as part of the regular shopping routine. Every $11.99 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet (marked with the red circle sticker) sold supports a non-profit serving the community where the Hannaford in which it was purchased is located.
Every month each Hannaford store chooses a different non-profit to benefit from the bouquet sales.
VNHCH was selected as the August beneficiary by store leadership at the North Conway Hannaford. VNHCH will receive a $1 donation for every $11.99 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Hannaford location in August.
“Flowers can make someone's day, brighten up a room or spread a smile,” said Sandy Ruka, executive director of VNHCH. “Now they can give back, too! We are thrilled to be chosen to benefit from this unique and impactful Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, as the demands of those in need are higher than ever this year.”
VNHCH is a non-profit based in North Conway, serving the needs of Carroll County and Western Maine. Learn more about VNHCH at their website, vnhch.org.
For more information about the Hannaford Bloomin' 4 Good Program, go to hannaford.bloomin4good.com.
