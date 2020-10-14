Award-winning songwriter, humorist, storyteller and author Don White, in conjunction with Starting Point, will perform a full-length virtual Zoom/YouTube concert Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.
The show will be free, but there will be a virtual tip jar. A portion of the money donated will be given to Starting Point, which provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking in Carroll County.
The event coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, held each October as a way to unite advocates across the nation in their efforts to end domestic violence, raise public awareness about the signs of abuse and ways to stop it, and to uplift survivor stories and provide additional resources to leaders and policymakers.
Starting Point's services include 24/7/365 crisis intervention, shelter, court and hospital advocacy, transitional services, housing services, youth services and personal advocacy. Starting Point also has a robust program of prevention providing curriculum in the schools, support to stakeholders, community outreach, and activism.
Since the coronavirus shuttered live music venues in mid-March, White has shifted his concerts over to the Zoom and YouTube platforms. He has done both private and public shows. Every week, White has been partnering with a venue or an organization to raise funds to support their work.
White gravitated toward Zoom rather than other virtual platforms when he realized the show could be interactive. He could hear the audience laugh and applaud, and people could stay after the show to talk to him and ask questions. This format has proven successful and he is glad to be able to offer help in this way.
The concert on Oct. 22 will be White's usual mix of song, story, and humor. He's been bringing audiences to laughter and tears for 30 years, released ten CDs, three live DVDs, and a book, "Memoirs of a C Student." For more information about Don's work, go to donwhite.net.
Starting Point partners with dozens of local and regional affiliates to provide a continuum of care that lifts families up from the oppression of domestic and sexual violence and helps to builds community.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, you can call a Starting Point advocate at (800) 336-3795.
For more on Domestic Violence Awareness Month events, go to startingpointnh.org or Starting Point NH on Facebook.
For more information about the concert, email raetha@startingpointnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.