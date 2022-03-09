CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the state-managed COVID-19 testing sites will permanently close next Tuesday, March 15.
COVID testing options locally will change little at this time, as Memorial Hospital, local health-care providers and pharmacies will continue to offer PCR testing, and rapid antigen tests remain widely available.
In announcing the closure of state testing sites on Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu said, “This is a significant milestone. Since the very beginning of this pandemic, the state worked hard to open up access to testing. Over the last two years, members of our National Guard, volunteers, local EMS departments, and nurses and doctors have helped stand up our state-run testing sites, and we cannot thank them enough for their tireless work.”
The state opened the fixed testing sites to support the testing needs of residents during the fall surge as the highly infectious Omicron variant became the dominant form of COVID-19 across the country.
The fixed testing sites were also established in response to a nationwide shortage of rapid antigen tests. As the Omicron surge further wanes in New Hampshire and community transmission declines statewide, the demand for a COVID-19 test continues to decrease.
The state-managed testing locations in Belmont, Claremont, Keene, Lincoln, Manchester, Nashua and Newington will cease operations at 3 p.m. on March 15.
Memorial Hospital spokesperson Tim Kershner on Wednesday confirmed that changes are currently planned in the hospital’s drive-thru COVID testing center, but added, “We continue to evaluate how to best deploy hospital resources to testing given the decline in demand and the availability of other testing options in the community.”
The hospital testing center is still operating Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m.-noon. Appointments are required by calling (603) 356-0673.
As previously requested, the hospital is moving its vaccine clinic from the former Weather Discovery Center on Main Street in North Conway to the primary care department at the hospital after March 16.
Vaccines will be available to the public Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. by appointment. Individuals aged 5 and older eligible for a first or second dose or a booster can call (603) 356-5472 (under 18 requires parental consent).
COVID-19 testing, both PCR and antigen tests, remains easily accessible across the state. Rapid antigen tests are available at all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets and online at liquorandwineoutlets.com/product-detail/97390-AconFlowflex-Covid-19-HomeTest as well as at pharmacies.
During a recent community update on COVID at the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council’s Eggs & Issues breakfast Memorial Chief Medical Officer Matt Dunn responded to questions about the differences between PCR and antigen tests.
Dunn said there are about 10 approved rapid COVID test kits in the United States and several different versions are currently available in the Mount Washington Valley. They each have different expiration dates but that information is given on the box.
He noted the rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests like the one available at the Memorial Hospital drive-thru COVID testing center, but the more sensitive test is not always necessary to know if you have COVID.
PCR testing, Dunn said, is “really considered the gold standard test and determining at that moment, do you have COVID or not.”
But, Dunn said, rapid tests are reliable at telling you that you have COVID if you take the test when you have symptoms and within a couple days of becoming sick. In such a case, it is safe to say you do have COVID, you do not need to confirm it with a PCR test and you should isolate and contact your primary care provider if you need additional care.
“They are not very good if you have no symptoms at all,” he said, so if you take the test and it tells you that you’re negative, you could still have COVID.
“But if you are symptomatic, and you use this test and it comes back negative, it’s much more likely that you can believe it,” he said.
Dunn emphasized it is still important to isolate if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 in order to prevent spreading the disease to others.
COVID remains a devastating disease, particularly for those who are not vaccinated or who have poor immune systems that can’t fight off the virus, which is why, Dunn said, vaccination, isolating when you are sick, social distancing and masking are still so important.
Free at-home PCR tests are available from the state at learn.vaulthealth.com/nh.
In addition, COVID-19 testing is available at 90 locations in New Hampshire, including hospitals, health-care provider practices, pharmacies and urgent care centers around the state.
For more information and locations of all testing options statewide, go to covid19.nh.gov/resources/testing-guidance.
For more information, go to the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at covid19.nh.gov.
