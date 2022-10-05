CONCORD —The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has resumed mobile vaccination clinics and the home-based vaccination program in an effort to make COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses accessible and convenient to residents who might otherwise be unable to access them.
“As we move into the fall and winter, we want to make sure everyone has access to the updated COVID-19 booster doses that better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants,” stated Patricia Tilley, director of public health services. “We know there are barriers to vaccine access, and the home-based and mobile vaccination clinics, once again, will help to close that gap.”
Three mobile vaccination vans are available providing free COVID-19 vaccines, both primary series and updated booster doses. Public and private clinics will be available statewide with an emphasis on serving hard-to-reach populations, communities with healthcare coverage gaps, and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The mobile vaccination clinics are available upon request for any group or employer at no cost. Vaccines and boosters can be made easily available to employees, religious organizations, community groups, festivals or neighborhood block parties.
The home-based vaccination program will visit any part of the state to provide free COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to those individuals who are unable or have difficulty leaving their home or who have been advised by a medical provider that their health/illness could worsen by leaving their home.
DHHS has contracted with On-Site Medical Services out of Claremont, to conduct mobile vaccination clinics and the home-based vaccination program. To schedule a mobile vaccination clinic, visiton-sitemedservices.com/vanor call (603) 826-6500.
To make an appointment for a home-based COVID-19 vaccine or a booster dose, go toon-sitemedservices.com/vaccineor call (603) 826-6500. Vaccination clinics and home-based appointments usually book out a week or two in advance.
This initiative is federally funded through the American Rescue Plan and was approved by the Governor and Executive Council on Sept. 21. The program will run through March 2023.
