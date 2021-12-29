CONCORD — The state of New Hampshire is once again promoting free at-home rapid tests for households that did not receive tests in the first round a few weeks ago.
The new round of tests kits was announced Dec. 23. Unlike the initial round of kits which were gone within 24 hours of being announced by the state, kits were still available on the state website on Tuesday. The rapid test kits will only be available to households that did not receive the kits during the first offer in early December.
New Hampshire residents can order free, rapid COVID-19 test kits that can be self-administered at home through a new program launched by the NH Department of Health and Human Services.
Residents can order testing kits online for free home delivery while supplies last. The rapid COVID-19 tests are available to residents as part of the Say Yes! COVID Test program that encourages residents to use the tests to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy.
With the rapid tests, people can swab the front of their nose and know the results of the test in 15 minutes.
The Say Yes! COVID Test initiative is from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, test manufacturer Quidel, and health-care technology company CareEvolution.
Quidel, is the same company that made the first rapid flu tests used by doctors’ offices in the United States.
Residents can voluntarily share test results with their health-care provider and DHHS. Residents will need to provide their name and address for test kit delivery, which will not be shared. No additional personal information is required to get a free rapid test kit.
Go to sayyescovidhometest.org/ to place an order. There is a limit of one order per household.
The rapid test may be done in the home.
At-home PCR test now available
The state now also offers at-home COVID-19 saliva testing in partnership with Vault Medical Services for people who believe they need to be tested, with or without symptoms, at no cost.
Individuals can order the saliva PCR tests through learn.vaulthealth.com/nh. The test is offered at no cost from the State of New Hampshire, and you will not be asked for your credit card information. If the system does ask you for payment, this is an error; close your browser and try again.
This is a lab test that must be mailed in to get results. When you sign up online to receive the test, you can expoct to be asked for information about the person who needs the test, including their name, phone number and birth date.
Once you have ordered your test, the kit will be sent to your home via UPS expedited shipping. You must then log into the system and be guided through the sample collection process.
Zoom supervision may or may not be required for your test. Once you log in, if Zoom supervision is required, you will be prompted to log into Vault’s virtual waiting room during testing hours. You must not eat, drink, smoke, or chew anything for 30 minutes before your testing session. Hours of operation for test supervision are Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
After you have collected your saliva, ship your test kit to the lab using the prepaid UPS package.
You can expect to get your result 24 to 48 hours after your sample arrives at the lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.