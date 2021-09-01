CONWAY — Dr. Paul Schoenbeck of North Country Dental recently presented Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation President Erik Chandler with a $2,500 sponsorship check for the upcoming 24th Annual Climb Against Cancer, being held at Cranmore Mountain Resort on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Schoenbeck stated, “North Country Dental is thrilled to help aid Jen’s Friends in their mission and is pleased to be a part of the Climb.”
North Country Dental is an active participant as well as sponsor, and typically creates an enthusiastic team that climbs together the day of the event.
Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, based in North Conway, provides supplemental financial assistance and other resources to cancer patients and their families in the Mount Washington Valley who are uninsured, underinsured, or financially challenged, allowing them to focus on battling cancer without worrying about the indirect financial burdens that often arise.
For more about Jen’s Friends, go to jensfriends.org. For more about the North Country Dental, go to northcountrydental.com.
