hogue

The Rev. John Richard Hogue will be joining the First Church of Christ, Congregational, in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO) 

CONWAY — The First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway announces that the Rev. John Richard Hogue will be joining the church as pastor, teacher and spiritual leader. Pastor John and his wife, Veronica, along with their three sons, Daniel, Isaac and Nethanel, most recently were part of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Trappe, Pa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.