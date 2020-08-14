CONWAY — The First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway announces that the Rev. John Richard Hogue will be joining the church as pastor, teacher and spiritual leader. Pastor John and his wife, Veronica, along with their three sons, Daniel, Isaac and Nethanel, most recently were part of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Trappe, Pa.
