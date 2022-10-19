Merriman House resident Elizabeth George-Hussey plays a dice game

Merriman House resident Elizabeth George-Hussey plays a dice game with activities coordinator Deb Covill, LNA. (CARRIE BURKETT PHOTO)

CONWAY —  Staffing shortages are affecting employers across the country. The Merriman House, a long-term care facility at Memorial Hospital, is no exception and is implementing an “Earn While You Learn” program in order to attract and retain staff. 

The Merriman House is sponsoring a training program, beginning Dec. 5, to train incoming and existing staff to become Licensed Nursing Assistants. The program pays for entry-level candidates to participate in the training, become certified, and get paid while completing the program. Participants are eligible for benefits including medical insurance, retirement, and other benefits. Tuition and textbook expenses are covered.

Mary Chesley, Merriman House resident

Mary Chesley, Merriman House resident, reads the newspaper with activities coordinator Terese Billeaud, LNA (CARRIE BURKETT PHOTO).
Tina Chute, LNA, and Merriman House Resident Warren Nickerson

Tina Chute, LNA, and Merriman House Resident Warren Nickerson chat in the Merriman House dining room (CARRIE BURKETT PHOTO).

