01-17-23 Hassan at Memorial shaking hands

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (left) shakes hands with Director of the RHC Marcy Brown (with Senior Director of Practice Operations Andrea Rathbone at center making the introductions) during her visit to Memorial Hospital to discuss current healthcare issues and tour parts of the building on Jan. 17. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The worker shortage is so profound that Memorial Hospital might have to purchase or build a place for its workers to live, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan learned Tuesday at a visit there.

Hassan came to Memorial to learn what its needs are and also to discuss several items of interest from Washington D.C., including that the Biden administration recently announced it will permanently allow the use of tele-health to prescribe buprenorphine, a critical medication to help treat opioid use disorder.

