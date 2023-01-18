U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (left) shakes hands with Director of the RHC Marcy Brown (with Senior Director of Practice Operations Andrea Rathbone at center making the introductions) during her visit to Memorial Hospital to discuss current healthcare issues and tour parts of the building on Jan. 17. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The worker shortage is so profound that Memorial Hospital might have to purchase or build a place for its workers to live, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan learned Tuesday at a visit there.
Hassan came to Memorial to learn what its needs are and also to discuss several items of interest from Washington D.C., including that the Biden administration recently announced it will permanently allow the use of tele-health to prescribe buprenorphine, a critical medication to help treat opioid use disorder.
Prior to coming to the hospital, Hassan (D-NH) toured Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School.
During the trip to the hospital, she met with senior leadership before touring the primary care and emergency departments. Lack of medical staff at the hospital and around the region has made life difficult in a variety of ways, the team explained. For example, they said Memorial can’t transfer patients to long-term care facilities because those facilities are understaffed as well. Meanwhile, the hospital is busy.
“Our average daily census for patient pre pandemic was 9.7, it’s almost 19,” said Chief Medical Information Officer Matt Dunn. “Now, our acuity has gone up. And just last week, we transferred a patient to Hartford, Ct., because there are no beds in Maine, New Hampshire or Massachusetts.”
The hospital is also seeing a “huge increase” in people with worsening chronic illnesses. COVID numbers are low. He said there were about 55 COVID patients in Maine Health Hospitals and a third of those are incidental, like someone with a broken leg who also happens to have COVID.
“We’ve made a commitment here that we will keep our beds open, kind of regardless of staffing and we know that other hospitals do not do that,” said Dunn. “They have strict nurse-patient ratios ... so we know there’s a nursing shortage. So the amount of available beds in the state of New Hampshire any given day is less than it was pre-pandemic.”
Chief Nursing Officer Kris Dascoulias said the staffing issue has become so profound the hospital has mulled buying housing for its employees.
Hassan added that Dartmouth Hitchcock has purchased housing in Claremont for its employees.
“It speaks to the real challenge,” said Hassan.
“We may have to become landlords,” said hospital President Art Mathisen. I was completely against that several years ago but now the realization is coming, that that we might have to get into that business in order to have the staff to care for the patients every day.”
Mathisen said the hospital is looking at nearby land and the possibility of of creating affordable housing.
“I’ve put in some bills that would help, in particular states like New Hampshire, do federal matching when the state invest in workforce housing, along with some competitive grants to kind of come up with some creative ways to do workforce housing,” said Hassan. “Some of the tax incentive programs, while they’re good, and they’re important in places like New Hampshire, we don’t tend to build really large developments the same way some other places do.”
Hassan said six months ago there was bipartisan focus on housing but now she’s not sure of the new Congress.
Dascoulias said there are also “big transportation issues” across New Hampshire when it comes to ambulances.
“There are days when we actually find a bed for someone, and then we have nobody to take them,” said Dascoulias, adding ambulances have to come from far flung places like Berlin and Colebrook. “We’re all fighting for the same ambulance. So even if we fix the bed issue, then there’s going to be the issue of staffing these crews and making sure that those services have the resources they need to stay in business.”
She said during the pandemic, many people chose to get out of the healthcare profession.
“We’ve lost a lot of professionals,” said Dascoulias. “It’s a tough world.”
At the conclusion of her visit, the Sun asked Hassan what her takeaways from her discussion with hospital leadership were. She said she was pleased to be here and glad to hear that COVID has relented compared to a year ago.
“It was really good to get a sense from them about the resources they need and the work we can do at the federal level to support them,” said Hassan adding she will continue to work on the staff and housing shortage issues.
