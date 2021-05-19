CONWAY — Beginning next week, the Memorial Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village is changing its operating schedule to be open Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The schedule change allows clinic staff to do outreach on Monday and Tuesday as they work to schedule vaccine delivery events with businesses and community organizations for employees and other groups of people.
Memorial has been working with the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to make it easier for people in the valley to get vaccinated as numbers of first dose vaccination appointments have been dropping.
Kershner said the first outreach event has already been scheduled for next week at Settlers Green. But he noted, this is a closed event for Settlers employees and their families.
New vaccinations are continuing to drop.
Hospital spokesperson Tim Kershner said last Tuesday (May 11) the hospital administered 164 total doses (with 144 being second doses); this Tuesday, it administered 90 (49 second doses).
Last Friday, the first full day when 12+ were eligible, the total number of doses jumped to 214 (with 93 first doses and 121 second doses).
Clinic appointments can still be scheduled through vaccines.nh.gov or by call ing the Memorial Hospital directory at (603) 356-0673 and pressing option 2 (this is the same number to call for COVID-19 testing).
Walk-in appointments are also available at any time the clinic is open (other vaccination sites in the state have limited hours when walk-ins are accepted.
Anyone 12 years of age or older is eligible for a vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those under the age of 18.
A parent or guardian’s permission is needed for anyone under 18 receiving a vaccination, and an unvaccinated parent or guardian at the Memorial clinic can receive their own vaccine at the same time.
A parent or guardian’s consent can be verbal consent onsite at the time of the vaccination, written consent that can be filled out by the parent or guardian in advance or while onsite, or an electronic consent form that can be signed by the parent or guardian at the time of registration.
New Hampshire residency is no longer a requirement to receiving a vaccine at the clinic.
The Memorial COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, next to Citizen’s Bank.
For information on bringing the vaccine clinic to your workplace or organization, call Will Owen at (603) 356-5461, ext. 2038.
