CONCORD — As fall approaches, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with lifesaving blood or platelet donation. While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply on track for patients counting on blood products for care, especially ahead of the busy holiday season.
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling (800) RED-CROSS or (800) 733-2767.
All those who make a pit stop at a Red Cross blood drive through the end of September will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, including:
• Two tickets to a 2023 Sport Clips-sponsored race of the winner’s choice.
• Round-trip airfare for two.
• Up to a three-night hotel stay.
• Entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent, if available.
• $750 gift card.
Those who come to give by the end of this month will also receive by email a Sports Clips coupon for a free haircut. All those who come to give Oct. 1-31, will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Oct. 15 include:
• Sept. 30, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., The Summit by Morrison, 56 Summit Drive, Whitefield.
• Oct. 5, 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m., The Wolfeboro Inn, 90 N Main Street.
• Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Rose of Lima, 82 High St., Littleton.
• Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Conway Community Center, 78 Norcross Circle.
• Oct. 11, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Conway N.H. American Legion Post No. 46, 47 Tasker Hill Road.
Other sites and dates may be added and can be found on the Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.
