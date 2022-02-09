AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that it is distributing this week the first half of $116 million in MaineCare payments to home- and community-based services providers to fund bonuses for more than 20,000 direct support workers.
The second half will be distributed later in February.
The bonus payments, first announced in November, are available through the American Rescue Plan and represent a major component of the department’s plan to improve access to high-quality services that help ensure Maine people of all ages, including those living with disabilities and behavioral health challenges, can remain in their communities.
The Department's plan has received full federal approval, bringing federal matching Medicaid funds to Maine for these bonuses and other elements of the plan. These services include a broad range of personal care, home health, and behavioral health, shared living, and community and work supports.
The bonuses will benefit 20,184 current direct support workers at 311 providers throughout the state. In addition, the providers may pay recruitment bonuses to fill vacancies with new workers. The bonuses aim to address COVID-related, short-term health-care worker shortages and are also closely aligned with the health-care workforce priorities included in Gov. Janet Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.
“These payments are aimed at providing much-needed relief to Maine’s dedicated direct support workers and an incentive to anyone considering a career caring for older Mainers as well as for Mainers of all ages with disabilities and behavioral health challenges,” said Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “Beyond their extraordinary care during the pandemic, the direct support workforce is central to our ongoing work to provide accessible, high-quality services to help Maine people maintain health and fulfill their goals.”
Starting this week, DHHS is distributing the funds to qualified provider agencies in two phases.
Provider agencies will receive a payment amount based on their HCBS MaineCare revenue and will pay bonuses directly to workers, shared living providers, therapeutic foster care providers and supervisors by June 30.
Individual employee bonus amounts will be determined by the provider agency in accordance with a bonus policy that the agency will adopt and share with its employees. DHHS developed this system in consultation with provider agencies to reduce the administrative burden, give agencies more certainty about available funding and allow agencies to create specific bonus policies that are best for their employees.
All provider agencies that receive funds for bonuses are required to pay at least 80 percent of funds in direct payments to staff, not including agency leadership. Agencies will be subject to both federal and state audit.
The Mills Administration has taken a number of actions to support HCBS providers during the pandemic. The department recently proposed to raise MaineCare rates effective in January for many home- and community-based services, accelerating higher rates initially planned for July 1, and supporting providers in increasing pay for direct care workers to at least 125 percent of the state’s minimum wage.
Additionally, during the pandemic, Maine DHHS adopted emergency provisions in MaineCare to give agencies more flexibility with staffing and outbreak rates for residential care facilities, which remain ongoing. The department has also connected providers to potential sources of staff, including the state’s ASPIRE program, vocational rehabilitation services, college job boards and the Department of Labor’s Maine JobLink. These and other resources are available in a Recruitment and Retention Tool Kit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.