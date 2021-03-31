CHICAGO — Jon Burroughs of Glen was recently honored for his book about the future of health care in the United States.
The American College of Healthcare Executives announced the winners of its 2020 Publishing Awards: the James A. Hamilton Book of the Year Award and the Dean Conley and Edgar C. Hayhow awards for outstanding articles.
Dr. Burroughs is the winner of the 2020 James A. Hamilton Book of the Year Award for “Essential Operational Components for High Performing Healthcare Enterprises” (Health Administration Press, 2018).
The awards, each given annually, were presented during ACHE’s 64th Congress on Healthcare Leadership in Chicago March 22-25.
Burroughs was presented with the award virtually from Chicago on March 24, as a part of ACHE’s annual Congress, which attracts over 5,000 health-care executives from throughout the world each year.
Burroughs holds MD and MBA degees and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and of the American Association of Physician Leadership. He is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network in Glen.
In his book, he outlines how hospitals and stand-alone health-care facilities will need to evolve into health-care delivery systems and integrated health-care networks to provide seamless services across the continuum of care.
He describes how health care is undergoing a revolution to digitize and virtualize its services as every other industry has done with downsizing of inpatient and expansion of outpatient services with the majority of services to be provided to individuals on their iPhone, Android and other devices.
He also describes how the business model of health care is rapidly moving from “fee for service” with its emphasis on high-cost procedures and tests towards wellness and prevention through an increase in value-based reimbursement that takes into account both the quality and cost of care.
Burroughs is joined in this book by almost a dozen distinguished health-care experts who bring their decades of experience and perspective to bear.
The James A. Hamilton Award is given to the author(s) of a management or health-care book judged outstanding by ACHE’s Book of the Year Award Committee.
The award is underwritten by the Alumni Association of the Graduate Program in Healthcare Administration of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, in honor of the late James A. Hamilton, FACHE, the program’s founder and course director from 1946 to 1966 and ACHE’s 1939-1940 chairman.
Burroughs joins Carson Dye, Jim Collins and Peter Drucker as one of only four authors who have been presented this award twice.
