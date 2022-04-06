CONWAY — Conway Public Library will host a Zoom medical speaker series presentation on Monday, April 11, on the All of Us Research Program, a large research program with the goal of helping researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy.
The presentation, “All of Us Research Program: There’s a gap in medical research that only you can fill,” aims to raise awareness and facilitate participation of local communities across the country in the program.
All of Us is a research program from the National Institutes of Health. It is seeking one million or more people from across the U.S. to share information about their health, habits, and what it’s like where they live with the goal of helping to speed up medical research. Enrollment is open to all eligible adults who live in the United States. People of every race, ethnicity, sex, gender, and sexual orientation are welcome.
By looking for patterns, researchers may learn more about what affects people’s health.
Participants are asked to answer health surveys. Some donate DNA samples and their electronic health records. It's up to the individual what and how much to share. The National Institutes of Health uses up-to-date technology to help keep data private.
Participants can also routinely receive newsletters and other information about the program.
During the Zoom presentation, the community members will have the opportunity to learn about the program, how it benefits people, families, communities and future generations.
Speakers will talk about why diversity matters to overcome health disparities; what studies are already taken place with the data collected; and the exciting things All of Us is working on to help researchers understand COVID-19.
The presentation will also provide information about how to get started and what to expect if becoming a participant. There will be a dedicated time for questions and answers.
