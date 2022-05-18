Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley presents Glen Irving store clerk Cathleen Crisler seen with the pin she received from the American Heart Association for her work to save a customer who had a heart attack while in the store April 7. Both Crisler and Perley were honored for their successful efforts to revive the man.(COURTESY PHOTO)
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley presents Glen Irving store clerk Cathleen Crisler with a certificate from the American Heart Association for her work to save a customer who had a heart attack while in the store April 7. Both Crisler and Perley were honored for their successful efforts to revive the man. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley presents Glen Irving store clerk Cathleen Crisler seen with the pin she received from the American Heart Association for her work to save a customer who had a heart attack while in the store April 7. Both Crisler and Perley were honored for their successful efforts to revive the man.(COURTESY PHOTO)
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley presents Glen Irving store clerk Cathleen Crisler with a certificate from the American Heart Association for her work to save a customer who had a heart attack while in the store April 7. Both Crisler and Perley were honored for their successful efforts to revive the man. (COURTESY PHOTO)
JACKSON — Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley and Glen Irving store clerk Cathleen Crisler were recently recognized as “Heartsaver Heroes” by the American Heart Association for their successful efforts reviving an 81-year-old Hooksett man who had suffered a heart attack.
On April 7, David Blair collapsed at the counter of the Glen Irving on Route 16/302 in Jackson.
As 911 was notified, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office toned rescue personnel, store clerk Cathleen Crisler immediately began CPR.
Crisler learned CPR as a child from a family member while growing up in North Conway.
Upon hearing the rescue call, Perley responded to assist.
Arriving on the scene, Perley instructed Crisler to continue CPR compressions while he applied Automatic External Defibrillator pads to the patient.
Once the device was applied, Perley took over compressions and administration of life-saving efforts, which included three applications of the AED.
Perley was later joined by Bartlett Police officer Justin Washburn as well as Bartlett Jackson Ambulance and Bartlett Fire personnel in a true team effort.
Blair regained spontaneous breathing and heart rhythms and was transported to Memorial Hospital by Bartlett Jackson ambulance.
Blair has made a full recovery, and as of May 16, returned to work as a driver for a rental car provider.
On May 17, Blair called and spoke to Chief Perley and expressed his gratitude for the efforts of all involved.
He said, “I was pretty lucky; I guess I was in the right place at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.