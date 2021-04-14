WOLFEBORO — Huggins Hospital has teamed up with Collaborative Anesthesia Partners to provide a comprehensive pain clinic in the Eastern Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
The services, located at Huggins Hospital, provide a number of treatments to address chronic and acute pain.
The staff in the Comprehensive Pain Clinic at Huggins will work in tandem with each patient’s health-care team to develop well-rounded treatments to expedite recovery.
This team approach, with interdisciplinary health-care providers, can increase the success of the treatment plan and outcome.
The Comprehensive Pain Clinic can assist people with lower back pain, neck pain, headaches, musculoskeletal disorders, complex regional pain syndrome, neuropathy and more.
The program will provide interventional treatments including facet joint injections, epidural steroids, trigger point injections, ultrasound-guided regional injections, occipital nerve block injections and radiofrequency ablation.
“This program is an exciting addition to our current pain management services offered through our physical therapy professionals at Huggins Hospital,” said Kimberlee Daley, RN, vice president of physician and diagnostic services at Huggins Hospital. “We know that every person is unique and our teams are dedicated to developing care plans just as unique as the individual person.”
The program also strives to reduce the use of opioids for treatment of pain and underlying conditions.
Huggins Hospital’s Comprehensive Pain Clinic services and all services delivered through Collaborative Anesthesia Partners center on opiate-free and opioid-sparing techniques to reduce introduction of opioids into the treatment plan.
Huggins Hospital and Collaborative Anesthesia Partners recognize the need for interventional pain management in the community.
“The Comprehensive Pain Clinic will truly improve the quality of life of our friends and family members dealing with chronic and acute pain,” said Daniel Rice, DNP, CRNA, founder and CEO of Collaborative Anesthesia Partners. “By offering interventional pain management services, we treat the whole person and increase their chances of recovery from chronic and severe pain as well as other underlying health conditions.”
Huggins Hospital’s Comprehensive Pain Clinic is located in the hospital at 240 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro.
Community members can learn more about pain management services at hugginshospital.org/services/pain-management or by calling (603) 515-2939.
