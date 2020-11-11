New visitor guidelines began Nov. 6
LEBANON — In the interest of protecting the health and safety of patients and Dartmouth-Hitchcock (D-H) staff, effective Friday, Nov. 6, Dartmouth-Hitchcock returned to more restrictive caregiver and approved visitor procedures.
No visitors will be admitted to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock facility for inpatient or outpatient visits, except in the case of one of the eight specific exceptions relating to patients requiring caregivers, pediatric patients, labor and delivery and prenatal patients, perioperative patients, family meetings, patients at the end of life, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees and volunteers.
These procedures apply to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, as well as Dartmouth-Hitchcock outpatient clinics and facilities including the Heater Road facility, the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, the Lyme Road clinic, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Community Group Practice locations in Concord, Manchester, Nashua and elsewhere in southern New Hampshire.
This decision reflects rapidly changing conditions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors entering into the decision include increases in active COVID-19 cases across the states of New Hampshire and Vermont and in the region, as well as increasing transmission rates of COVID-19 around the region.
The updated procedures can be found on the Dartmouth-Hitchcock website at dartmouth-hitchcock.org/patient-education/covid19-visitor-guidelines.html
The revised caregiver and approved visitor procedures will remain in place until further notice.
