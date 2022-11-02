LEBANON — Dartmouth Health’s Workforce Readiness Institute has launched a new phlebotomist training program to train professionals who will work in hospitals and clinics throughout the Dartmouth Health system.
The first cohort of 10 students will begin the six-week training program on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of phlebotomists is projected to grow 10 percent from 2021-31, faster than the average for all occupations, and about 21,500 openings for phlebotomists are projected each year, on average, over the decade.
Selected participants in the WRI phlebotomist training program will be hired by Dartmouth Health and receive employee pay and benefits while training. Trainees will spend time both in the virtual classroom and in person in the clinic. The program will prepare trainees to sit for the American Society for Clinical Pathology Phlebotomy Technician exam.
“We are excited to introduce this new training program through our Workforce Readiness Institute,” said Michael T. Harhen, MBA, MT (ASCP), system vice president for the laboratory. “Phlebotomists perform a critical function within our system, and Dartmouth Health also offers tremendous career growth opportunities. In addition to a competency-based career ladder that supports advancement for phlebotomists, Dartmouth Health offers additional training opportunities in the laboratory setting, leading to roles such as medical laboratory technician, histotechnician, and cytotechnician that can be an excellent next career step.”
WRI will hold two virtual phlebotomist training program information sessions in November, as follows:
• Tuesday, Nov. 8: 12 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 15: 6 p.m.
Upon successful completion of the phlebotomist training program and the ASCP Phlebotomy Technician exam, graduates will become certified phlebotomists at one of Dartmouth Health’s clinical locations, including Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Alice Peck Day Hospital in Lebanon; Dartmouth Health Clinics in Manchester, Nashua and Concord; Cheshire Medical Center in Keene; and Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt.
“This program is a great way to start a career in health care, and we look forward to welcoming our first cohort in January,” said Harhen.
For information about the Dartmouth Health Workforce Readiness Institute and its new phlebotomy program, to register for an upcoming information session, and to apply, go todhwri.org.
