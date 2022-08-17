CONWAY — In June 2017, US News & World Report called New Hampshire “ground zero for opioids” stating that the state’s lack of treatment funding, rural context and high prescription rates contributed to the state’s epidemic. At the time, New Hampshire led the nation in the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
Fast forward to earlier this year, the CDC reported an estimated 101,263 drug overdose deaths in the United States between June 2020 and June 2021. This was an increase of 20.6 percent from the same period the year before. However, during this same time, New Hampshire was one of only four states to reduce drug overdose deaths.
In the latest episode of thePower of Prevention Podcast (drugfreenh.org/podcast-episode/saving-lives-preventing-opioid-overdose-and-death-in-nh), host Christin D’Ovidio and guest Melissa Lee explore some of the factors that resulted in the Granite State’s improvement and new grant funding to help sustain it.
Melissa Lee is a certified prevention specialist, an associate field specialist and project director with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension. In the podcast, she explains how a new grant from Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration to the UNH Cooperative Extension will support those working in their local communities to reduce the harm of substance use.
The funded grant work plan supports highlighting and expanding the chronic pain self-management program, education for health care providers and partnering with The Partnership at Drug Free NH to help bring some new tools and resources that focus on opioid prevention, to New Hampshire communities.
“We want to look for ways to connect the resources, the training that we are investing in and really making sure it’s meeting the needs and is being shared amongst all of the partners in New Hampshire that are playing a role in the opioid response,” Lee said. “We need to utilize the network that's been built in New Hampshire to be able to share our resources through those partners out into local communities.”
The conversation also covers innovative ways local partners are helping individuals in their communities have access to services. They also discuss the need to continue to focus on stigma reduction and move towards whole person engagement in health, wellness, treatment and recovery. “We need to continue to emphasize that treatment for substance misuse shouldn't be any different than treatment for heart disease or diabetes,” Haley said.
To learn more about this interview, access the full podcast on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
The Power of Prevention podcast series, provides important information about the prevention of alcohol, tobacco and other substances. Produced by The Partnership at Drug Free NH, each episode features the work taking place in the Granite State in the prevention arena.
For more information and resources go to The Partnership atdrugfreenh.org.
