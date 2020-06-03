CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and Memorial Hospital have posted resources for businesses to reopen safely under guidelines created by the CDC and N.H. Stay at Home 2.0 plan.
The resources include a video of a hospital presentation from a live training session that took place during the third week in March as well as additional information, checklists and posters to communicate safety procedures to customers.
The Memorial Hospital Education, Emergency Management and Infection Prevention staff developed an educational tool kit for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce to present to valley businesses.
The tool kit includes a PowerPoint presentation and other resources (fliers, reference guide, etc.) to help educate staff in COVID-19 symptoms and safety guidelines. Memorial staff are presenting one-hour Train-the-Trainer sessions that will review the tool kit and give local businesses the capability to train their employees about the key concepts involved in reopening under the Stay at Home 2.0 order.
The 60-minute train-the-trainer presentation discussed the COVID-19 situation in the valley; COVID-19 facts such as how the virus is transmitted; social distancing, hygiene and use of masks for staff and customers.
The materials can be found at mtwashingtonvalley.org/members/mwvcc-home/COVID-19-Resources.cfm. The video presentation can be found on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=OqG_4pG1VM8&feature=youtu.be.
