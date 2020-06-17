CONWAY — National Nursing Assistants Week, June 18-24, is dedicated to recognizing the efforts of nursing assistants — LNAs (licensed nursing assistants) and CNAs (certified nursing assistants).
With much of its patient care provided by these compassionate and dedicated professionals, Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice sees it as a chance to highlight these caregivers.
According to VNHCH Executive Director Sandy Ruka, “Nursing assistants may go by different names depending on where they work and in which state they are licensed. Sometimes you may hear about LNAs or CNAs, or just nursing assistants. They may work in home care, hospitals, nursing homes or hospices."
Asked who exemplifies the role of nursing assistant, Ruka named Tamara Sayers, LNA, a member of their team since 2007.
After relocating to Mount Washington Valley from Michigan, Sayers started working as an agency homemaker, then realized she wanted to get certified as a licensed nursing assistant.
“I love making people feel better, putting a smile on their face and making them feel independent as possible," she said.
VNHCH offered to pay for Sayers’ LNA certification after working for the agency for a year. LNA classes are offered nights and weekends. In Sayers’ case, she started study in the fall and finished by Christmas, working during the day and pursuing her LNA training at night.
Sayers said she has found her previous training in theater to be surprisingly valuable in her work as a nursing assistant.
“I have learned to read people’s expression, if they are in pain. If their eyes are darting, I can gauge by their expression where they are at. In theater, that’s what you do,” she said.
“Wearing a mask (due to COVID-19) has been hard," she said. "But they can tell that I’m smiling through my eyes.”
The role of nursing assistant has grown even more important during the pandemic. Sayers said, “We bring the outside world to patients. Now more than ever, people are not seeing family. The Gibson (Center for Senior Service) bus isn’t taking them places. They aren’t getting that social interaction. We are doing more of that for them.”
Sayers highly recommends a career as a nursing assistant to high school students considering health care as a course of study.
"You get a big picture of what everyone is doing — physical therapists, occupational therapists, doctors and nurses. You get to work with them all. You get to see all kinds of things you wouldn’t see otherwise," she said.
Sayers also enjoys the flexibility of her work schedule and the variety of her job.
“Sometimes I’m helping nurses with wound care. Sometimes grocery shopping. Sometimes helping with a shower, with exercise, or a walk. If you don’t want to sit at a desk or do the same thing all day long, nursing assistant is a great job to consider.”
At the end of the day, it’s all about improving the quality of life for patients in their homes. A great day at work can be as simple as a smile or helping a patient meet a goal.
“I had a patient who had trouble talking with her doctor, and she couldn't remember everything she wanted to say. I helped her write it all down, and she was able to call him and do it all by herself. It made my day!”
VNHCH is always looking for caring and compassionate individuals to join their team. Anyone interested in learning more about careers at VNHCH, call (603) 356-7006. For more information, go to vnhch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.