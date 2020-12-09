Judith Baker joins Blue Heron to oversee medication-assisted treatment services
CONWAY — Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling has announced the expansion of its medication-assisted treatment services to their practice in North Conway.
The medication-assisted treatment program will operate under the care of family nurse practitioner Judith Baker and provide an innovative approach to substance use disorder treatment for addiction patients.
Baker joins Blue Heron founder Stacie Leclerc, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor and licensed clinical mental health counselor, in the practice. They will both provide services at their office, located at 3277 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling is dedicated to providing effective evidence-based treatment of opioid addition.
The practice offers medication-assisted treatment which uses a combination of medication along with counseling services to provide comprehensive opioid addiction treatment.
While taking part in their outpatient treatment programs, patients have the opportunity to continue productive lives within their families, jobs and communities. In addition to medication-assisted treatment services, Blue Heron also provides substance-use counseling for all substances as well as mental health and neurofeedback services.
As a family nurse practitioner, Baker has worked over the past 19 years with many individuals struggling with addiction, as well as other disease processes. She has lived and worked in New Hampshire for her entire career. Baker received a bachelor of science in nursing, master’s of science in nursing and an American Nursing Credential Center Board Certification as a family nurse practitioner through University of New Hampshire.
Her goal is to provide a safe therapeutic environment offering the latest evidence-based clinical care services, supporting sustainable, long-term recovery directly and indirectly to individuals, families and communities suffering from addiction.
"I am excited to become part of Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling,” explains Judith Baker. “I am also happy to have the opportunity to participate in a tangible way by providing care in an atmosphere of respect and acceptance."
Leclerc is the founder of Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling. She earned her master’s degree in counseling from Naropa University in Boulder, Colo., and has worked in a variety of settings with adolescents and adults. As a dual-licensed clinician, she specializes in substance use disorders, mood disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and life transitions. Her therapeutic approach is client-centered, using evidence-based practices to assist clients in developing strategies to overcome challenges. In a judgment-free setting, clients feel supported while working toward recovery by addressing the relationship between behaviors, thoughts and feelings with goal-oriented strategies.
Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about this treatment program or to schedule an appointment, call 603-356-6400. Most major insurance plans are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.