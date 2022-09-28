BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital on Sept. 22 opened its doors to the public with guided tours to view the renovations and updates to four of its departments: surgical services; rehabilitation services; infusion center; and The Café (formerly the cafeteria).
Tours were guided by management staff and masks were mandatory at the hospital at 59 Page Hill Road.
Groups of 20 or more people went from one to another of the four sites on the tour and asked questions of the guides in each of the four departments.
AVH President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Peterson said, “The mission of AVH is to give the best possible patient experience every day. In order to do that we have to have facilities that are up to par with the level of expertise, care and compassion of the people who work in the facility.”
Peterson said that a few years ago, the hospital began working on a 10-year master facility plan.
"The hospital engaged SMRT Architects, an architectural firm from Portland, Maine, to look at our needs for a patient-centered hospital. We started with some smaller projects. We took billing and coding from the second floor and moved it into the old Morris Lumber Co. building, which was being used for storage," he said to the open house attendees.
“Billing and coding will remain in that building permanently. With today’s internet technology, billing and coding do not need to be on site. Moving billing and coding gave the hospital the room to rebuild the operating department," Peterson said.
SMRT determined the operating room, built in 1975, was half the size as needed and very outdated. The operating department had little privacy for the patients and was crowded.
"Since the operating department room provides the bulk of our patient needs then that was the first department we tackled," he said.
AVH currently has about 1,700 patients go through the operating room every year. Now, said Petersen, after the rebuild and with state-of-the-art technology built in, “We are on par with any facility anywhere.”
“The operating department is also a revenue producer and that will help fund other projects," he said. "We did not borrow any money to fund this project. We funded it through operations. This tour will show what we can do if we remain patient-centered."
“The operating department is our biggest investment yet,” said Petersen.
Next will be a complete overhaul of the fourth floor. Eventually rehabilitation services and the pain clinic will go down the hill to the AVH building at the corner of Page Hill.
The next big project, in Phase 2, will be a brand-new building that will attach to the original hospital at different levels.
"The hospital has found that for the past three years the numbers for our emergency department keep going up," Peterson said. “The ED is the busiest door in the building. We are half the size we need to be down there as well.”
A multi-story building is being planned adjacent to the current main building.
The first floor of that building will be a new emergency department.
The second floor will be adjacent to the operating room floor and will provide space for the offices of AVH Surgical Associates, now located in an office at the base of Page Hill.
When that project is done, Peterson said, "they can see their patients right here without having to leave the hospital to drive up and down the hill.
“We are the only acute care surgical facility in this community and the only one that still delivers babies, in the county,” he said. “If we weren’t here people would have to go through the Notch or across the county to get care. People want to stay local.”
Androscoggin Valley Hospital was built as a 94-bed hospital in 1975 and was designed for patient needs of that era.
“We do much more outpatient treatment today,” said Peterson. “We are a 25-bed hospital now. Most of our business is outpatient. AVH is the biggest employer in Berlin and North Country Health is the biggest employer in the county."
AVH Surgical Services Director Teresa Alonzo, R.N., said: “Patient care was an issue for us; our patients here in the operating department had little privacy. There was no room for their families. Their doctors are here on site now too.”
Peterson said having an up-to-date facility is great for staff retention.
Alonzo agreed, saying, “These kinds of investments help us recruit needed staff.”
"Presently we can accommodate nine patients comfortably. AVH currently operates two operating rooms a day. The goal is to operate three at a time. We want the local providers from the other communities to be comfortable when they refer a patient to us," she said.
“Here our staff is taking care of friends and families," Alonzo said.
Karen Dorval, R.N., who works in the infusion center, described the new rooms and equipment to the people touring her department.
“We have some small rooms where people can get their treatments in private," she said.
Stacey Turmel, a physical therapist in the rehabilitation department, answered questions and described the new equipment, including one bought through proceeds from the AVH golf tournament. The medical sensor helps in determining balance and vertigo issues stemming from concussions, strokes and other medical issues.
Turmel said the new therapy machines were lined up along the wall but “we now have three new private rooms where people can go for their therapy.”
People on the tour also got to sign up for a raffle basket in each department and were treated to a light meal in the cafeteria, now officially called The Café.
Brian Inkell, director of food nutrition and environmental services, and formerly employed by the Omni Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, said he came to work at AVH because he needed a lifestyle change.
“I am a single parent now and AVH offered me the lifestyle I need,” he said.
The Café is open 24 hours a day and is staffed from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and is open to the public, a benefit to many. After 6 p.m., grab-and-go snacks are available.
The Café offers visual appeal. An artist of the month display features work by local artists.
A large mural on the wall will be changed seasonally by Seventh St. Graphics said Inkell.
