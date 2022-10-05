CONWAY — The Alpine Clinic, a member of the Littleton Regional Healthcare system, has changed its electronic health records system.
The Alpine Clinic, which specializes in orthopedic medicine, which is headquartered in Franconia and has offices in North Conway, Littleton and Plymouth, is the largest orthopaedic practice in Northern New Hampshire.
Littleton Regional Healthcare last week announced the change, effective Monday, to Oracle Cerner’s Community Works electronic health record system. Prior to that, Littleton Regional Healthcare used three separate systems: one for the hospital, one for the physician practices at LRH and another for The Alpine Clinic.
The new EHR brings a new patient portal that will replace the two Lakes Region Healthcare previously used. Patients are encouraged to sign up for the new patient portal once it becomes available and the hospital will offer assistance in getting set up.
In a news release announcing the change, Littleton Regional Healthcare President and CEO Robert Nutter said: “This single platform allows for better integration throughout our organization, which is very important as we continue to evolve and grow here at LRH. This new system allows for more automation and streamlining processes, while also enhancing the patient experience. Our old systems, especially the patient portals within them, were antiquated and inefficient.”
LRH will not continue to populate the old portals nor actively manage the information within these portals. Patients will continue to have access to their personal health information within the previously used portals, but this data will not transfer into the new Cerner patient portal.
What other ways does the new electronic health record system directly affect patients of LRH? With a mobile phone application, patients will have access to an appointment calendar, on-demand medical records like appointment summaries and lab results, a direct communication line with providers, and the ability to check and pay account balances.
“If an EHR (electronic health record) system is not working for you, it is working against you,” said Dr. Edward Duffy, executive vice president and chief medical officer at LRH. “We were at that point and it was clear it was time to explore alternatives,” he added.
In addition to being older technology, the three systems created unnecessary inefficiencies and did not always integrate as they should. Each system often worked independently, acting as silos within LRH that created challenges for medical records, billing and admitting.
Duffy worked very closely with the team at Cerner and the third-party consultants hired by LRH to ensure the conversion was done properly.
“There are really two major EHR systems used by health care organizations. We looked at what organizations similar to LRH use and what others around the state use to help us determine which would best meet our needs,” Duffy said. The new system supports the clinical collaborations LRH is fostering with regional health care partners.
An electronic health record conversion is not expected to be a quick or simple undertaking. It involves training LRH’s entire workforce of over 550 individuals on the new platform. LRH is committed to providing uninterrupted patient care and is excited about the opportunities this new system presents. The next time patients visit LRH for an appointment, they may be asked additional questions or have to spend a few minutes longer with registration. But the long-term benefits of this state-of-the-art system are a huge win for the community hospital and the patients it serves.
An electronic health record system is seen as the backbone for clinical care as well as registration, medical records and billing.As part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2009, all public and private health-care providers and other eligible professionals were required to adopt and demonstrate “meaningful use” of electronic medical records by Jan. 1, 2014, to maintain their existing Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement levels. Since the mandate, the use of these systems has spread and shown many benefits to health organizations, and are critical to every part of health-care operations.
The Alpine Clinic’s orthopaedic surgeons are board certified or eligible, and fellowship trained in orthopaedic specialties of adult and pediatric sports medicine, trauma, total joint replacement of the hip, knee, shoulder, and hand and upper extremities. The clinic also provides physical therapists in Franconia and Littleton. For more information, go to thealpineclinic.com.
For more information about Littleton Regional Healthcare, go to LittletonHealthcare.org.
