CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Police is proud to again support the Marine Corps with its annual Toys for Tots Campaign.
The State Police will be hosting several events and collections sites around the state to collect as many new, unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children this holiday season. The collection drive will begin on Saturday, Nov. 14, and run through Sunday, Dec 8.
The State Police will be hosting several toy collection events throughout the Granite State. Troopers will again be partnering up with several local agencies and businesses to host these events, with a goal of filling our cruisers with new, unwrapped gifts.
The local toy collection drop-off location is Walmart, 46 North-South Road, North Conway, on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Additional sponsors are: WMUR-Channel 9, Walmart, Bass Pro Shop, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, WKNE 103.7, Fenton Family Dealership and MAGIC 104.5.
For additional information, call Trooper Jordan Kopko at (603) 223-8564 OR follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
