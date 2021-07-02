LOVELL, Maine — Jordan Westerberg, a sophomore at the Fryeburg Academy, submitted the winning design for the 16th Annual Lovell Old Home Days 5k Run T-shirt.
As part of the competition, Fryeburg Academy art students were asked to incorporate the themes of Lovell and running into their artwork.
Jordan lives in Brownfield, Maine, has a passion for oil painting and plans to go to art school for graphic design after graduating from Fryeburg.
For creating the winning design, Westerberg receives a $100 prize as well as the pleasure of seeing her artwork on shirts around town. Steve Pullan, the Academy’s art teacher, assisted the committee in making the selection.
This year’s run is on Saturday, July 17, at 8:45 a.m. Only the first 100 registered runners are guaranteed a T-shirt, so remember to sign up early. Applications are available in local stores or by contacting Stan Tupaj at stan@kezarrealty.com or (207) 925-1500. F
or more information, visit Lovell5k.com. Registration is also available online at Running4Free.com.
The 5k run precedes the Old Home Days Parade. Family members are encouraged to cheer the runners along the route and enjoy the parade. Please note new time for the start of the race: 8:45!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.