Chris Meier is a lawyer and partner with Cooper Cargill Chant in North Conway, and serves on the board of the MWV Trails Association.
1. What's the one trait you consider essential to your success?
Never be afraid to be terrible at something new. Learning how to fail and persevere is the path to any success.
2. What's the one phone call that changed your life?
The phone call from Paul Chant inviting me to come to North Conway and join Cooper Cargill Chant was certainly an important one. I was actually vacationing on a ski slope in Park City, Utah, at the time, so it seemed predestined.
3. What's the trait you most value in a business partner or collaborator?
Honest communication and hard work. It is very hard to work successfully in business without both traits present.
4. What's the one thing that keeps you motivated?
My family. Being part of a good team invested in each other’s success and happiness keeps us all going.
5. What's the book or movie that changed your life?
I think "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "A Civil Action" were two of the books that pulled me towards a career in law; both books are about individual lawyers who sought to tilt an imperfect system and society toward justice.
6. What is the piece of advice that most changed your life?
You create your own luck by always being prepared to act on opportunities that present themselves in life. From my first boss, when I worked as a bike mechanic in high school.
7. Who is the one person, alive or dead, you'd most like to have dinner with?
Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Given his long tenure during substantial upheaval and change in this country, I think he would have important insights into our current national struggles (and opportunities).
8. What's the one thing about which you most often say, "Well, maybe one day ..."?
Bicycling the Continental Divide. I started on a trip in high school on a self-supported monthlong trip from Jasper, Alberta, to Whitefish, Mont. — and I’ve always wanted to go back and do the entire divide (there is even now a mountain bike route).
9. In what age in history would you most liked to have lived?
I cannot think of a better time in history than right now — however, if I were to choose — perhaps the Renaissance in Europe.
10. Not including the U.S., what country would you like most to live in?
New Zealand. Skiing, mountain biking and surf; and proximity to a new area of the world that I have not explored.
11. What do you miss most that you can't do since the pandemic started?
Eating at a restaurant; having been a waiter through law school, I very much recognize and appreciate the craft of dining presentation, from the kitchen to presentation, and I miss dining out — how it is meticulously intended and carried out by our local restaurant proprietors. I also miss travel and visiting other cultures with my family.
