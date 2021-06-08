EAST CONWAY — Sadly, for the second year in a row, the East Conway Community Hall’s Strawberry Festival has been canceled.
The organizers announced that they simply would not be able to host the festival in the way it has been held for the past 70 years. They said: “As neighbors, we sit together at the table, shoulder to shoulder to share food, stories and laughs in this one-of-a-kind event that honors and embraces the community. Though the pandemic is winding down, it still isn’t time to congregate in this manner.
“However, we truly look forward to being able to come together soon and are holding out hope that we can host a Harvest Festival in the fall.
“On a brighter note, we are now accepting applications for rentals. This is a beautiful historic venue for small engagements such as birthdays, showers, anniversaries, memorial services and more.”
For more information about the hall please go to facebook.com/eastconwaycommunityhall; call (603) 452-4352 or email eastconwayhall@icloud.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.